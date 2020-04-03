Deputies identify woman killed in Pend Oreille County shooting

Emily Oliver

PEND OREILLE, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who they say died in a shooting at a home in Usk on Wednesday.

Deputies say they arrived at the house to find 31-year-old Tessa Lee Thomas dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Another woman who was shot in the chest area was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was questioned by investigators and released.

Deputies also found a man in the house, who they detained and questioned, but later released.

Through a search warrant, investigators searched the scene and removed a car for further investigation.

Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Investigators and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation, and say there is no threat to the public.

