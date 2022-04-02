Deputies identify suspect in Red Top Motel shooting

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and injuring a woman at the Red Top Motel should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 30-year-old Joshua W. Seth. He remains at large.

Deputies have found probable cause to charge Seth with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as attempting to elude.

The shooting happened Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. Deputies believe Seth shot at two people, but only hit one.

The woman was taken to the hospital and at last check was listed in critical condition.

Anyone who sees Seth should call 911.

