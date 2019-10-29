Deputies catch burglary suspect minutes after fleeing the scene

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies caught a fleeing burglary suspect minutes after he fled the scene.

Deputies responded to a burglary late Sunday afternoon on the 4700 block of North Barker, the victim reporting that a man tried to break in to his house.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Tye D. Horn, was confronted by the victim, and fled the scene in a green car with Idaho plates. The caller followed Horn, but lost sight of him near Barker and Euclid.

Several Deputies responded, and Deputy Smith noticed a green car drive past him, but as he turned his patrol car around to investigate, he lost sight of it. He then noticed Horn walking south on McMillan, and when Deputy Smith looked down Fairview, he noticed a green Subaru with Idaho plates parked oddly on the side of the road.

Deputy Smith then talked to Horn, who said he was out for a walk and did not live in the area.

Horn alleged that he was walking from his friend’s trailer, but did not provide this friend’s full name or address because she had warrants. When asked about the green Subaru, he reportedly became nervous and tense.

Deputies ran his name, which returned a history of criminal activity including residential burglary, trafficking stolen property and theft.

Horn was detained for further investigation.

The victim identified Horn as the burglar, and the green vehicle as Horn’s car. The victim’s trailer, and a boat beside it, appeared to be damaged. Several tools were found in Horn’s car – a power saw, a pry bar, and others.

Deputy Ortiz arrested Horn, who admitted that he was at the trailer park visiting friends, but that the green car was not his. When asked if his fingerprints would be found at the scene of the crime or in his car, he denied it.

However, when he was informed the car would be seized pending a search warrant, he confessed that his wallet and ID were in the car’s backseat, and that he was at the property. He alleged that he was merely prowling to feed his drug habit, but did not burglarize anything.

He also mentioned a drug court treatment program, saying that he desperately needs it to turn his life around.

Horn was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

