Deputies arrest wanted felon suspected of trying to break into Spokane Valley gas station

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies confronted a man suspected of trying to break into a Spokane Valley gas station on Wednesday, only to learn he had three felony warrants for his arrest.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of an alarm at the Cenex gas station shortly after 12 a.m. According to the report, someone had tried to break into the east side door.

Once there, they found 58-year-old William Cafolla quickly running away. When they approached him, deputies said he initially lied and said he hadn’t been at the gas station, but then changed his story.

Deputies said Cafolla also initially lied about his name and birthday. A quick background search came up with no results.

Cafolla finally told officers his name, which they confirmed by his Washington State ID card. A search of his name revealed Cafolla had three felony warrants for his arrest, stemming from violation of an order and two residential burglary charges.

During his arrest, officers also found a plastic bag of Methamphetamine, as well as a switchblade-like knife, which Cafolla had sheathed on his hip.

Cafolla was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

