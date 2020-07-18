Deputies arrest suspects in shooting outside Spokane Valley Food Mart

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested two suspects in a shooting that took place outside the Food Mart on E. Sprague in Spokane Valley Friday night.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. According to an initial investigation, one man got out of a car, driven by a woman, to approach another man in his car.

Deputies say the two began arguing, and the victim got out of his car. At that point, the suspect shot him in the upper leg, then got back in the car he came in and fled with the woman driving.

Deputies tried to stop the car near Trent and Francher, but the driver fled. They stopped the car near Greene and Indiana, where both suspects were taken into custody.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are still investigating.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.