Deputies arrest repeat offender for vehicle prowling in Spokane Valley

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A repeat offender has again been arrested for vehicle prowling.

The Spokane Valley Police Department received a report of a vehicle prowling near E. Montgomery Avenue and N. Van Marter St. on Wednesday. The victim whose car was broken into said several items were stolen and was able to describe the suspect.

A deputy found a man matching the suspect’s description walking through the grass on the southwest corner of the Eagle Point apartment complex. There was also a vehicle following the man, with the driver pointing at him.

The deputy contacted the man and identified him as 38-year-old Marshall L. Price. Price had been arrested several times before for theft-type crimes.

Price told officers “it was a bad mistake” and said he thought the victim stole items from his apartment.

Deputies detained and booked Price into Spokane County Jail. They charged him with third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling. He was released on his own recognizance within a half hour.

