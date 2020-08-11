Deputies arrest man for reportedly shooting a young man at a Spokane Valley party

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man on Sunday who they say shot a young man when an argument broke out at a party in Spokane Valley.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the fight began with two young women arguing over social media.

One of the girls’ mom and stepfather arrived in a black SUV to pick her up from the party, which was being held in the 12800 block of E. 36th Ave.

When they got there, an argument broke out and deputies say the girl’s stepfather, 25-year-old Savaun Carter, got involved.

A young man intervened to stop Carter from hitting the girl, deputies say. During the struggle, Carter reportedly shot the young man in his upper leg, near his groin.

Carter, his wife, and stepdaughter then took off in the SUV.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting found the young man lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, deputies spotted the SUV near 8th and Dishman Mica. Carter was arrested for assault 1st degree without incident.

In an interview, deputies say Carter admitted to going to the house, getting involved in the altercation, and shooting his handgun into the ground to disperse the crowd of people, which he said was threatening him. He told investigators he had not intended to hurt anyone.

Major Crimes investigators found a .45 ACP pistol with ammunition that matched the casings found at the scene inside the SUV.

Carter was booked into Spokane County Jail.

