Deputies arrest suspect in hit and run stemming from December

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Friday they believe is responsible for a hit and run stemming from last year.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old James D. Estes for the hit and run that took place in the Hico parking lot on December 9.

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows an SUV running over a 61-year-old Hayden man, stopping briefly, then fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but survived and is recovering, according to a release.

Deputies linked Estes as a possible suspect based on information from the public and evidence collected from the car. They were just able to obtain an arrest warrant and take him into custody Friday.

