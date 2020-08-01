Deputies arrest domestic violence suspect accused of pulling woman from car and stabbing her

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman deputies arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning who allegedly chased down a woman and stabbed her multiple times, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call from people around 2:20 a.m., who reported witnessing the abduction and stabbing near Whelan and Kitsmiller Roads.

Witnesses told responding officers the woman escaped from 35-year-old Jose Chagollan-Flores’ car and climbed into the back of theirs, pleading for help.

At that time, Chagollan-Flores allegedly crashed his car into the back of the witnesses’, then pulled the woman from the back of the car threw her to the ground, stabbing her numerous times with a knife.

Deputies arrested Chagollan-Flores on domestic violence charges for kidnapping and felony assault.

The woman was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

