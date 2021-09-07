Deputies: Alcohol and speed factors in boat crash involving a father and son

HARRISON, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a boat crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene led to a man facing an operating under the influence charge.

Deputies said they were called to investigate a boat crash around 9:20 Sunday night. Somebody told investigators they saw a boat speeding north from Harrison towards the river and heard it crash into the slough.

Once investigators got to the scene they started searching for the crash. They found the boat about an hour into the search since it was dark out and the terrain was brushy, deputies said.

Deputies said David Mendenhall, 55, and his son Jared Mendenhall, 26, were the only people on the boat when it crashed. The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. David is charged with operating under the influence.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.