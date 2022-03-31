Deputies: 6-time convicted felon arrested after throwing pistol onto I-90

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A six-time convicted felon was arrested after he threw a stolen handgun onto I-90, according to the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:45 on Tuesday, Spokane Valley Deputy Michael Sullivan was checking the area of E. Broadway and N. Park Rd. when someone flagged him down. They told Deputy Sullivan that a man dressed in camouflage was holding a gun at a 7-11 and got into a red van.

Deputy Sullivan caught up to the van and conducted a traffic stop. According to the SVSO, a man, later identified as 22-year-old Harlan M. Jordan, emerged from the van holding a pistol in his hand.

Jordan then took off running toward the sound barrier wall that runs along I-90, and threw his gun over it, according to deputies.

Deputy Sullivan later caught up to Jordan and detained him. Jordan was revealed to be a 6-time convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm. Another deputy later found Jordan’s thrown pistol, checked its serial number, and found it was reported stolen.

The SVSO also says Jordan had a stolen ID and credit/debit cards on him as well.

Jordan was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property, and obstructing.

