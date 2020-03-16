Dept. of Health waives COVID-19 testing costs

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Department of Health has issued an emergency order to waive all costs for COVID-19 testing.

The Department made the announcement with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, saying that state-regulated health plans will cover COVID-19 testing, lab fees and visit costs, all without copays or deductibles.

According to the Department of Health, they will also suspend any prior authorization requirement for treatment, and allow people enrolled to be treated by other providers within a reasonable distance at no additional cost.

They say that residents may still be charged for tests or services for other conditions that appear during a visit.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner says that they do not regulate health plans, but that many have chosen to waive copays and deductibles in the health crisis.

Anyone that gets a bill from their insurer for coronavirus testing is urged to file a complaint with the Insurance Commissioner here.

