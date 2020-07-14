Dept. of Health report details COVID, non-COVID deaths during pandemic

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a detailed COVID-19 death report which aims to clarify causes of deaths during the pandemic.

This report differentiates deaths caused by COVID-19, deaths suspected to be caused by COVID-19, non-COVID deaths and ones pending or missing a cause.

Additionally, DOH notes that there are 77 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, but the people had not tested positive for the virus.

According to the report, up to 96 percent of the deaths among confirmed COVID-19 patients were caused by the coronavirus, either directly or through complications. DOH found that 4 percent were determined to be unrelated to COVID-19, and those deaths were removed from the official count.

As it stands, DOH reports that 1,458 people have died during this pandemic in Washington state, with 1,301 of those deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID-19. Non-COVID causes account for 65 deaths, with 25 still pending causes and 67 suspected to be COVID-19.

An additional list notes deaths probably caused by COVID-19, but do not have an accompanying positive test for the virus. Criteria for this list include SARS, severe acute respiratory syndrome, NCOV, COV2 and other various spellings of COVID-19 written on patients’ death certificates.

This list suggests that 80 deaths in Washington are likely caused by COVID-19, including three in Spokane County.

