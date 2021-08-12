Dept. of Health adds COVID requirements to extracurriculars

by Matthew Kincanon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — For anyone whose kids have extracurriculars this coming school year, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said there are going to be some changes for sports and performing arts in K-12 schools.

For those involved in sports, masks are required for athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and support personnel when in weight rooms, regardless if they’ve been vaccinated. DOH said these rooms are considered high-risk due to them often being poorly ventilation, crowded and used by athletes involved in several different sports.

However, masks are not required for athletes competing in indoor sports that are considered low-to-moderate-contact, regardless of vaccination status. This includes badminton, bowling, kickball, racquetball, cheerleading and others in those categories. You can find the full list sports activities here.

Also, masks are not required for fully vaccinated athletes competing in high-contact indoor sports. These include basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and other sports in the category. They’re also not required for unvaccinated athletes competing in the same kinds of sports if they participate in screen testing.

As for outdoor sports, the DOH said masks are not required for any of them. However, they are recommended for unvaccinated people.

For those in performing arts classes, the DOH said all students and staff must wear masks indoors. They don’t have to wear them when they’re outside.

Singers, woodwinds and brass, debate and theater people must wear a mask while performing. For singers, the DOH said teachers should provide students with singers’ masks to replace cloth ones while singing.

As for other extracurricular activities, such as school-sponsored activities, shows and contests, they will have to follow similar rules to performers.

You can learn more about all of the requirements here.

