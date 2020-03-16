Department of Health: 48 dead, 904 infected from COVID-19 statewide

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health reports that 48 people have died from the coronavirus, and 904 are infected.

The Department released the numbers on Monday, which nearly doubled from Sunday.

King County has 488 cases of the virus, Snohomish County has 200, and 126 cases have yet to be assigned to a county by labs.

