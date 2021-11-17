Dept. of Defense medical team ends 30-day mission at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Dept. of Defense at Providence Credit: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday was full of goodbyes for the health care workers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and the Department of Defense medical team that was there to help them.

The team of 20 people from the nation’s military arrived in Spokane last month for a 30-day mission. The team of physicians, respiratory therapists and nurses helped with the health care provider’s COVID-19 response.

Providence said it will forever be grateful to those who were deployed to their hospitals and lent a hand.

“From the start, these experienced health care professionals have worked closely with Providence caregivers to ease the way of our patients. We are so thankful and proud of this collaboration,” Providence said in a tweet.

Providence requested assistance for federal resources through the Washington State Department of Health back in August.

This is what teamwork looks like 👀 We will be forever grateful to the members of our nation's military who were deployed to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to assist caregivers with our COVID-19 response. Today we said goodbye as they end their 30-day mission. pic.twitter.com/UPJHtK1KR1 — Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) November 17, 2021

The health care provider encourages the community to do its part to help health care workers by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state of Washington has been trending down. It’s at a similar place that it was in Nov. 2020. However, the state’s top health experts said they’re still worried that a sixth wave could come if people don’t get vaccinated.

PREVIOUS: Dept. of Defense medical team deploying to help caregivers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

FEATURED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

RELATED: The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ is changing to three Covid-19 doses

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.