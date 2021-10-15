Dept. of Defense medical team deploying to help caregivers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A team of health care providers from the Department of Defense will arrive in Spokane this weekend to help Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The team of 20 people will be on-site to help with their COVID-19 response. This team will be made up of physicians, respiratory therapists and nurses.

Providence requested assistance for federal resources through the Washington State Department of Health in an effort to address pandemic-related needs.

“Providence is extremely grateful for this support and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers very much,” a release from Providence said.

This is not the first request for federal assistance in Spokane. A federally-contracted team of healthcare providers has also been deployed to Avalon Care Center at Northpointe.

That team will be in Spokane for about two months and will admit COVID-positive patients from area hospitals who do not require an acute level of care.

