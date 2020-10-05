Dept. of Commerce awards $10M for infrastructure projects in rural communities around Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded $10.8 million in funding for infrastructure projects in rural cities and counties across the state.

These ‘Community Development Block Grants’ (CDBG) are designed to fund high-priority projects in smaller communities around Washington, especially now that funding is otherwise limited due to the pandemic.

There were 37 applicants, of which 27 were approved, and will go out to 21 rural cities and counties this year. According to the Department of Commerce, these projects will improve water systems, sewer systems, streets, community facilities, fire protection systems, affordable housing and economic development.

“Partnering with local governments to create infrastructure is essential to our mission of strengthening communities, especially at this time when local funding is deeply challenged due to pandemic response” said Commerce Director, Lisa Brown. “The grants we are announcing today will help result in cleaner water, safer streets, and ultimately, a higher quality of life in towns, cities, and counties across Washington state.”

Some of these projects include nitrate remediation and water system improvements to provide better water quality in Benton County, sewer system improvements in Endicott, an affordable home repair program in Clarkston, a multi-use pathway in Mattawa and much more.

For more information, including a full list of projects and their costs, can be found on the Department of Commerce website.

