Depression, anxiety have quadrupled among teens and adults during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Taking care of our mental health is more important than ever, but sometimes we neglect it in this pandemic.

According to the CDC, signs and symptoms of anxiety have tripled compared to previous years. Signs of depression have quadrupled. There’s one age group, in particular, that’s getting hit the hardest.

“Particularly younger people in their teens up to their early 20s,” said Francisco Velázquez, Interim Health Officer for Spokane Regional Health District.

It’s a trend Clinical Psychologist with Charmed Counseling Lindsey McIntyre has seen firsthand.

“There’s certainly an increase in kind of like that 13, 14, 15 range,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre says this is because the social interaction they usually get from their peers has been put on hold.

“They have to do all of their work, but they don’t get the fun part of like having downtime with their friends in the cafeteria or being able to interact in between classes,” she said.

Another age group feeling the mental impacts – seniors in high school.

“You have students who are thinking about going to college, but what will college look like next year? Am I going to be paying high tuition if they’re going to be online classes? Will I be doing in-person classes?” she said.

The Spokane Regional Health District predicts more than 3 million Washingtonians will experience clinically significant behavioral health symptoms within the next 2-5 months.

McIntyre says that’s why it’s important now, more than ever, to do things that alleviate that stress. These things include getting fresh air, moving your body, even journaling.

It may take some trial and error, but in the end, she says it’s about finding what works best for you.

“There’s so much good stuff out there that I think it’s important to at least look for,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre suggests looking into these resources if you or someone you love is struggling:

Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine

Joon resources on Pandemic Fatigue

Washington State Department of Health

If teens and young adults are looking for a provider or someone to talk to, they can check out psychologytoday.com.

