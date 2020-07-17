Department of Veterans Affairs approves $3.5 million for Washington State Veterans Cemetery

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has approved $3.5 million in funding for the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.

According to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the grant will fund the construction of pre-placed crypts, in-ground cremain gravesites, memorial walls, landscaping and infrastructure.

“The men and women who fight to protect the freedoms we enjoy are American heroes. We can’t thank them enough for their service and sacrifice. The Washington State Veterans Cemetery provides a final resting place for the brave men and women who answered the call of service,” said McMorris Rodgers. “Anyone who has visited knows how beautiful, humbling and special the cemetery is. Thank you to Secretary Robert Wilkie and the Department of Veterans Affairs for supporting our community, our veterans and their families.”

The cemetery is located at 21702 W Espanola Rd in Medical Lake.

