Department of Health confirms 11th Spokane COVID-19 case, totals rise to 1,525 statewide

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 11 in Spokane on Friday, according to the State Department of Health.

Health officials with Spokane Regional Health believe there are more cases than 11, but say these are the ones they are aware of for the time being.

Statewide, there are now 1,525 confirmed cases. Those cases include a newly confirmed one in Stevens County, though the State Department has yet to update that one. Eighty-three people have died from the virus.

The new number marks an additional 148 cases than the State Department reported on Thursday.

Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday his request for President Trump to send the U.S.S. Mercy to Seattle to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.

In the letter, Inslee said he believes all Seattle-area hospitals will be in crisis by the end of March, and is worried the rising number of cases will not be enough for current medical staff to keep up with.

