Department of Health backpedals, removes Spokane Co. from confirmed COVID-19 case list

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KING CO., Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health backpedaled on its report that Spokane has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Sunday afternoon, the Department released a list of confirmed coronavirus cases, which included one confirmed case in Spokane, and 123 cases elsewhere in the state. Shortly after, they updated the numbers to 136 cases statewide, and removed Spokane from its list.

RELATED: Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 in Spokane County

4 News Now reached out to the Department of Health, who explained that “there was confusion,” and that Spokane does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Department says that what is listed on their website is accurate now.

