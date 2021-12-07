Dense fog, icy roads could impact your morning commute – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

You’re waking up to some slick roads after Monday’s snow! Take it slow out there.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 7:

  • Areas of dog today
  • Warming for Wednesday
  • Rain to sunshine
  • Calm end to the week

Tue Am 4 Things

We will have morning fog and cool temperatures today.

Tue Plan

Look for fog to increase around the region this morning. Your visibility on area roads could be affected.

Tue Am Fog

Temperatures will be about average for our region today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 30s.

Tue Highs

Expect overnight rain or snow showers.

Wednesday afternoon will see some sun and mild temperatures.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday.

Prepare for rain or snow showers all weekend.

Tue 4 Day

