Dense fog, icy roads could impact your morning commute – Mark

You’re waking up to some slick roads after Monday’s snow! Take it slow out there.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 7:

Areas of dog today

Warming for Wednesday

Rain to sunshine

Calm end to the week

We will have morning fog and cool temperatures today.

Look for fog to increase around the region this morning. Your visibility on area roads could be affected.

Temperatures will be about average for our region today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 30s.

Expect overnight rain or snow showers.

Wednesday afternoon will see some sun and mild temperatures.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday.

Prepare for rain or snow showers all weekend.