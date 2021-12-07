Dense fog, icy roads could impact your morning commute – Mark
You’re waking up to some slick roads after Monday’s snow! Take it slow out there.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 7:
- Areas of dog today
- Warming for Wednesday
- Rain to sunshine
- Calm end to the week
We will have morning fog and cool temperatures today.
Look for fog to increase around the region this morning. Your visibility on area roads could be affected.
Temperatures will be about average for our region today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 30s.
Expect overnight rain or snow showers.
Wednesday afternoon will see some sun and mild temperatures.
It will be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday.
Prepare for rain or snow showers all weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.