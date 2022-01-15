DENSE FOG ADVISORY: socked-in again for a gray weekend – Kris

My house is always one of the very last in the neighborhood to take down the Christmas lights. No complaints this week, as I those lights help me find my way home in the fog! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Spokane area through noon on Saturday. Visibility of less than 1/4 mile will be common, as will areas of freezing fog on the roads and sidewalks. Do not expect much clearing this weekend, with low clouds, fog and light winds continuing through Sunday. Overnight lows will be just below freezing. Daytime highs will be in the mid 30s.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather dry through the middle of next week with only an occasional mountain snow shower. A better chance of more widespread rain or snow is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.