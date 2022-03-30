Denny’s launches endless breakfast promotion to help Americans impacted by inflation

by Will Wixey

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — Denny’s is providing cheap meals for local families affected by inflation.

Denny’s announced that their locations are offering a new $8.99 endless breakfast promotion from now until June 21. The offer includes endless buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hashbrowns. Guests can also upgrade to add bacon or sausage to the meal for an extra $1.49.

The restaurant’s goal is to help guests who are dealing with the effects of rising inflation by offering them good food for more value.

“Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. “Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny’s has never been better.”

The endless breakfast promotion is only available for guests who dine in. You can find the nearest Denny’s location here.

READ: ‘Make our meals stretch further’: Inflation forces families to find new ways to put food on the table

READ: New scam targets Verizon customers

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.