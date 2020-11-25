Dennis W. Powell (82) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on November 20, 2020. He was born to Willard and Wilma (Bauer) Powell on January 3, 1938 in Spokane, WA.

Dennis grew up in St. Maries. As a young man, he worked for Bud Lewis at his creamery and for JC Penney downtown St. Maries. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the Class of 1956. Following high school, he spent 1 year in Moscow at the University of Idaho. Dennis returned to St. Maries where he worked for over a decade at Napa Auto Parts which was owned by Ellis Vawter. His next venture was selling financial securities for Investors Diversified Services (IDS). The son of a logger, his heart belonged in the woods. He started Dennis Powell Logging which encompassed every aspect of the timber industry.

In his later years, he reduced his role to driving truck under the name St. Maries Trucking – and he was still hauling logs up until the day he died. Dennis was very conscious of nutrition and credited that to his ability to stay active and keep working. On May 23, 1959, Dennis married Mina “Bridgie” Lee Sweeny at his parent’s home in St. Maries. The couple had 4 children Ricky, Scott, Denise, and Melanie. Dennis and Bridgie divorced in 1995. Dennis later married Jeri Gee, and although that marriage ended in divorce, the two remained incredibly good friends. Dennis worked hard all of his life. He consistently had a positive attitude even through trials and was very giving. He enjoyed serving others who needed it and also enjoyed teaching the younger generation some of his logging skills.

His heart belonged in St. Maries. He loved the people of this community. His community service over the years included a 4-year term serving as a St. Maries City Council member, President of the Jaycee’s, and volunteering for Little League to name a few. Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. If you had the opportunity to ever visit with Dennis, you knew right away that he did not know a stranger. Dennis owned rentals and commercial property helping several people of the community with housing and small business efforts.

Dennis is survived by his children Scott (Shelly) Powell of Arizona, Denise Powell Bagley of Salt Lake City, UT, and Melanie Powell-Smith of Kennewick, WA; siblings Anita Eadus and Janice Kienbaum; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Ricky Powell, and brothers Richard Powell and Craig Powell. A graveside service will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID.