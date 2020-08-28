Dennis Leroy Johnson

DENNIS LEROY JOHNSON

May 12th, 1949 – August 16th, 2020

Dennis was the eldest child born to Florence Anna and Leroy Gust Johnson In Vancouver, WA. His memories of Vancouver contradict what a person sees there now. He was raised on (what is now) one of the main roads through Vancouver, but when he grew up it was a 2 lane dusty, dirt road.

He thrived on hunting and fishing and as a young man would frequently take the bus with his rifle to school, but never quite make it through the school doors and instead disappear into the woods to fish, hunt or just follow animal prints. And as the years dragged on and the city grew he began his life of adventures.

When so many Americans fled the country to Canada, Dennis volunteered to enter the Vietnam War. He was in the Army Engineers 43rd Company and spent time in Nam as a Tunnel Rat. By his 2nd tour an officer suggested he might want to indulge in more food and put some weight on to avoid the tunnel jobs. He completed three tours and as so many Americans in this war he faced horrible reception from Americans at home. He was called names and spit upon; he had phosphorous burns and was in Agent Orange areas and yet he never once complained about his life instead using his leaves to learn scuba diving and seeing the beautiful waters of Hawaii and Australia. He was Honorably Discharged in December 1973.

He went to school thru the VA plan and learned the trade of his lifetime……welding. He joined the Boilermaker/Blacksmith Brotherhood and never looked back. He travelled throughout the country working his trade.

He bought a home in the woods of Amboy, WA where he loved the nature and mere quietness surrounding him until Nancie Newman moved in with him. His door was always open to family and those in need and they could stay as long as needed (as long as they were quiet). He spent many, many hours in his shop he loved.

In 2017 Dennis and Nancie purchased a home in Priest River, ID where he got to watch many, many animals come into their yard. Elk, deer, turkeys, quail, eagles, ospreys, bobcat and kit, cougar and so much more entered the property for his viewing…..except for that elusive moose he was always on the search for. It was here he spent his final time enjoying the company of his grandchildren many that came to share their fishing and hunting tales with grandpa before he passed. He was loved, they were loved!

As to many of his grandkids appearing as the gentle Viking like giant, he was never a man of many words but he was never afraid to let you know his thoughts and speak his truth, always making sure to keep you humble and on the right path. His stoic mountain man appearance seemed to always stick around, fitting for his years on his personal mountain top. The love of the outdoors never seemed to wane over time from teachings his grandkids to fish, hunt and most certainly upgrading his boat and toys, to enjoying all of the creatures that would frequent his house watching them grow and return each spring, all while smacking his lips saying how tasty they would be just to get a rise out of Nancie.

Dennis leaves behind his life partner of 22 years, Nancie Newman; his mom, Florence Johnson; his brothers Ron (Maureen), David and Robert Johnson; a sister, Cheryl Johnson all of WA; his son Eric (Jennifer) Johnson of Battle Ground, WA; a step-daughter Tammy O’Doherty of Oregon and Rebecca Gordon of WA, step-sons Peter Newman(Brittany) and Stan Depko of WA. His beloved grandchildren: Trent (Kait) O’Doherty; Brendan and Samantha O’Doherty, Harley, Leighla and Scarlett Newman, Parker, Charlie and Decker Gordon, and Samantha, Isaac and Holly Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Gust Johnson and his brother George Johnson, and loving friend and son-in-law Shaun O’Doherty!

There will be no service, but when you are in the woods or on the water a kind thought would be appreciated.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C523e21592a1e4f99af1008d84908e75f%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637339649873361048&sdata=rfp5QV8qRj9u%2FRUICtIS%2BZH0BUQEwW%2FeCFJXUuXRuQk%3D&reserved=0>.