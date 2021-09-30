Dennis F. Lininger

by Obituaries

Dennis F. Lininger, 48

With saddened hearts, Dennis Lininger, a man of kindness, faithfulness, compassion and a joy to everyone that knew him, went home to his savior, Jesus Christ on September 27, 2021. Even though Dennis had life-long health problems and lived in pain, he was always there to help anyone in need.

Dennis was born September 19, 1973 and was the son of Terry and Catherine (Berger) Lininger. Dennis had fond memories of being raised on the farm. He attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1991. Dennis then attended the North Idaho College and received his Associates Degree in education.

Dennis worked for Wally Whiteside and helped landscape his home in Osburn. He also worked for Forest Steel, now known as Pacific Steel, as a salesman, until he was no longer able to work due to health problems.

Dennis served as Youth Pastor for The Altar church of Coeur d’ Alene for many years; he loved the youth and would help anyone with problems or was in trouble.

Dennis loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock climbing, wood-working and metal work; he also loved to ride K-Bar the horse. Dennis was also an artist and while residing at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia, he taught art to the residents who so loved him; Dennis was honored as the 2021 Mountain Valley of Cascadia Resident Of The Year.

Dennis is survived by his parents Terry and Catherine Lininger of Kellogg; his siblings Donna Lininger Kelso of Wallace, Joseph (Carla) Lininger of Coeur d’ Alene, Diana (Joe) Margason of Silverton, Michael (Julie) Lininger of Harrison; his aunts and uncles Don and Nancy Berger of Medimont and Bill and Betty Lininger of Hillsboro, Oregon; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents Leona Correll and Fred and Geraldine Lininger.

A Celebration of Dennis’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Pastor Tim Remington and Cindy and all of the youth that he had ministered and friends who stopped by to visit with Dennis; as well as, Hospice of North Idaho and the staff of Shoshone Medical Center who gave such wonderful care to Dennis and his family.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815 or to The Altar church for Youth Ministry, 901 E. Best Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83814.

You may share your memories of Dennis with his family and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.