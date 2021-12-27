Denise J. Layton

by Obituaries

Denise J. Layton (73) resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID passed away at home on December 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Howard and Lois (Kyllo) Thompson on October 3, 1948, in St. Maries, ID. Denise grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1966. Denise married Mike Russell but stayed in St. Maries while he served overseas. Following high school, Denise held various jobs to support herself. At one time she moved to San Diego, CA to temporarily join Mike while he was there. When Mike was honorably discharged, they both returned to St. Maries. The couple spent some time traveling around Idaho for Mike’s work; they again returned to St. Maries where they had their 2 boys. In 1974, the family moved to Coeur d’ Alene and Denise went to work for GTE. They again returned to St. Maries in 1975 where Denise stayed home to take care of her children. She became the Bookkeeper for Mike Russell Construction in 1985, worked at St. Maries Family Medicine, and Pugh Brother’s Construction. Mike and Denise’s marriage ended in divorce in 1996. Denise bought BJ’s Flowers and ran that business until she retired. In 1999 Denise married Lee Layton. They made their home near Medimont, ID. Lee died in 2019, and the following Fall Denise moved to Coeur d’ Alene to be closer to her son David and his family. Denise enjoyed crochet, canning, BINGO, gardening, hosting barbeques, and entertaining her family and friends. She loved reconnecting with people on Facebook, and often sent friends and family many meaningful messages. Denise was a spitfire and will be remembered for her loving nature to everyone and the way she would lovingly speak her mind when necessary. Denise is survived by her son and daughter in-law David and Janelle Russell of Rathdrum, ID; sister and brother in-law Andrea and Bob Vanhorn of Post Falls, ID; brother Al “Merle” Thompson of Post Falls, ID; grandchildren Nicholas Russell of Cheney, WA, Turi Martinez of Spokane, WA, and Brydon Russell of Rathdrum, ID; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Darrin Russell, husband Lee Layton, brother Wayne Thompson, and her parents. Denise’s wishes were for services to be planned outside when the flowers are in bloom and the sun is bright. Her service will be scheduled early Spring 2022.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.