Denise Ethel Angle

by Obituaries

Denise Ethel Angle, 67, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away October 25, 2021 at her home of Osburn. She was born August 19, 1954 in Wallace, Idaho; Denise was the daughter of Edwin and Edith (Christopherson) Helfer.

Denise attended elementary school in Mullan; she then attended Wallace schools and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1972.

Denise has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She was united in marriage to Charles A. “Spike” Angle on August 25, 1984 at the United Church of Christ Congregational of Wallace.

Denise first worked at the State Farm Insurance Co. of Osburn of which her Father, Ed Helfer owned; her sister, Diane Jutila, then bought the insurance business with Denise continuing to work for her; Denise worked many years for this family business. She then went to work as a cook for the Silver Valley Senior Services of Osburn.

Denise loved and enjoyed her family, especially her beloved grandchildren which brought great joy to her; she also enjoyed sewing for the family and reading.

Denise is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years Spike Angle of the family home of Osburn; five children Patrick McConville (Stephanie) of Osburn, Idaho, Sharon Johnson (Randy) of Washougal, Washington, Nick Angle (Christy) of Post Falls, Idaho, Tiffany Dare (Tim) also of Post Falls and Sean Angle (Heather) of Osburn, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren; her mother Edith Helfer of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; two sisters Darla Configliacco (Bill) of Post Falls, Idaho and Diane Jutila (Keith) of Rathdrum, Idaho. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles including a special aunt and friend Elaine Jutila of Mullan, Idaho. Denise was preceded in death by her father Ed Helfer.

A Celebration of Denise’s Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Wallace Elks; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Silver Valley Seniors Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 887, Osburn, Idaho 83849.

You may share your memories of Denise with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.