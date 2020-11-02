Demonstrators turn out to support Dr. Lutz at Health District building

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crowd of people turned out to support the county’s top health officer on Sunday, hoping to get the attention of the Spokane Regional Health Board.

On Friday, administrative officer Amelia Clark made it known that she had asked for health officer Dr. Bob Lutz to leave his position—while the county is in the middle of a pandemic.

The news sent shockwaves through Spokane, and the turnout for Sunday’s protest was a diverse crowd, including Health District nurses and community members, all of them there to show support for the doctor who has guided Spokane through the pandemic.

Many in the Spokane community were confused by the fact Dr. Lutz was asked to resign without a vote from the Regional Board of Health.

Now, the Health District says he’ll get that public vote, and even have someone ready to replace him if that vote passes.

Supporters who 4 News Now reached out to said they’re scared for the community and frustrated with the lack of information.

“For me, this is not really about Dr. Lutz and this really isn’t about us,” said SRHD nurse Kira Lewis. “For me, this is about concern for the community and the safety of the community moving forward.”

“I am in complete disagreement with how everything has happened so far,” said Kim Schmidt of Stronger Together Spokane. “We don’t know anything. The Health Department should be responsible to the public and we know nothing.”

