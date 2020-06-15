Demonstrators flock to Riverfront Park, protesting to ‘defund the police’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another protest came together in downtown Spokane on Sunday, as cries to ‘defund the police’ grow louder in the community.

Event organizers used the gathering to explain the changes they hope to see.

Defunding the police has been a controversial topic since the initial protests began. Advocates addressed a crowd at the Lilac Bowl, explaining how they want the police budget to go into community services.

This conversation comes one day before the Spokane City Council is expected to vote on a Police Guild contract.

“We’re trying to pull away from the police budget in order to have money to give to these extra services, that would better be able to serve our needs,” said Ava Sharifi of Eastern Washington Progressives, one of the groups that have orchestrated the past several weeks of protests.

Sharifi clarified that they are not trying to get rid of the Spokane Police Department, but divest their funds and invest them into other services.

They are advocating for the demilitarization of the police, stopping the construction of new jails and prisons, and creating a people’s budget.

“We’re trying to make it in which the police don’t become that one-stop-shop for every need that we have,” explained Sharifi, “whether it be troubled students that are in school, whether it be some kind of welfare check that happens at home, whether it be drug overdoses.”

Sharifi said that money should be spent on services like healthcare, mental health and homelessness.

“This needs to be given to people who are trained and specialized in these services, which is not the case with the police,” said Sharifi.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has previously said she will not defund the police, calling demands for it a ‘knee-jerk reaction.’ Woodward said she did not understand how the City could defund police and still provide public safety.

Protesters disagree.

“I don’t think it’s like we’re anti-police or anything like that,” said one protester, Amy. “It’s just showing like that money, our votes need to go into the actual community, like building up the community. I mean, people are scared everywhere.”

“No one wants to get rid of the police,” said another protester, Delilah. “We just want to demilitarize the police and the funds that they have.”

Sharifi said their voices are being heard.

“We are hoping to, as I said, our demands of demilitarizing the police—taking away their lethal weapons, but also defunding them,” said Sharifi. “But if that doesn’t quite happen, we’re okay, because we already know the successes our movement has had.”

