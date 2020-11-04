Democrat Jay Inslee wins reelection for governor in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has been elected to a third term in Washington state, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp.

Inslee is the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years.

Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights.

Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms.

