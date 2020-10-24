Demand for food assistance persists through the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash.– Pandemic pains and pressures are have persisted months into the pandemic. A steady line of vehicles at 2nd Harvest’s mobile market Friday was proof of that.

Second Harvest volunteer and Chase Middle School Principal John O’Dell has seen firsthand how the weight of these boxes of food can take the weight off the shoulders of some local families.

“They’ve had trucks here feeding families and community members ever since the closure,” O’Dell said.

The mobile markets existed before the pandemic, but the program has grown exponentially this year, according to 2nd Harvest Community Partnerships Director Eric Williams. He said between January 1, 2020 and the end of September, they’ve held 359 mobile markets. That’s more than three times higher than the same time period in 2019, which saw 104 mobile markets during that part of the year. With such a high demand during the pandemic, 2nd Harvest had to expand its offerings.

With winter and the busy holiday season approaching, the local nonprofit isn’t slowing down. It will continue offering mobile markets and serving food banks across 26 counties between North Idaho and Eastern Washington. (See a full schedule HERE.)

“Right now, our warehouse is full. But we know we are heading toward the holidays and some other times, we know we are heading into some really, really big need,” Williams said.

That’s why Williams is encouraging those who can give to do just that, whether it’s time, food or money.

Learn more about supporting 2nd Harvest HERE.

