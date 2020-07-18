Dem. congressional candidate Chris Armitage drops out, citing mental health and allegation

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic congressional candidate Chris Armitage announced the decision to end his campaign on Friday, citing his mental health and an allegation against him.

“I was made aware of an allegation that what I considered at the time to be a consensual relationship was not,” Armtiage said in a statement.

“Reflecting back on that time, it is my recollection that the relationship was both explicitly consensual and positive,” Armitage went on. “That is not the recollection of the person who brought their experience to light, and I respect and understand that.”

Armitage was running for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, a seat held by Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

In his statement, he cited a decline in his mental health over the last few months, as well as the allegation as his reason for dropping out.

“Ultimately, when I step back and look at this race, I know I cannot be the person I want to be or the candidate I want to be right now,” Armitage said.

Ballots for Washington’s August 4 primary have already been mailed out.

READ: Ballots for Washngton’s Aug. 4 primary election are on the way

You can read his full statement HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.