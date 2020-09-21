Delta launches new nonstop service from Spokane to Atlanta

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Delta Airlines is officially launching its daily nonstop service between Spokane and Atlanta.

Travelers will be able to travel from the Spokane International Airport to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, recognized as one of the most active airports in the country. The service was to launch on July 6, but as it turned out, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.

“We’re excited to bring back this route for Spokane, so customers can once again enjoy being one stop away from hundreds of destinations through our largest hub in Atlanta,” said Delta’s Sales VP, Scott Santoro. “While the world looks a little different now, our focus since the start of pandemic is to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees through our rigorous Delta CareStandard. When customers are ready to fly, we’re ready for them.”

The new service is not just for people looking to go to Atlanta—it also is a boon for businesses looking to ship to the East Coast and southeast United States.

“The announcement of Delta nonstop service between Spokane and Atlanta is huge win for our community. Increased access to Spokane for convention attendees, business travelers and families/leisure vacationers will bolster the local tourism economy,” said Visit Spokane Board Chair, Dean Feldmeier. “Visit Spokane is thrilled to market our beautiful city and excellent facilities to an expanded audience in both Atlanta and all the source markets served by Delta’s Atlanta hub.”

This is the fifth market served by Delta to Spokanites; the others being Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

