Delta Airlines pilots to picket at SeaTac with hopes of improving schedules

by KOMO News

SEATAC, Wash. — Pilots from Delta Airlines are planning to picket at SeaTac International Airport on Tuesday.

The 90-minute picket is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., according to a release from the Air Line Pilots Association, International.

Delta responded to a KOMO request for comment with the following:

“This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. We continuously evaluate our staffing models and plan ahead so that we can recover quickly when unforeseen circumstances arise, and the resilience of the Delta people is unmatched in that regard. Pilot schedules remain in line with all requirements set by the FAA as well as those outlined in our pilot contract. All of our people, including our pilots, are working hard to restore our airline and deliver for our customers as we emerge from the pandemic. We are grateful for and proud of their efforts.”

This marks the fifth Delta hub to picket, sending a message to management that “Delta pilots are demanding improvements to schedules that impact employees and passengers alike,” according to the release.

A picket is also scheduled in Minneapolis on Thursday.

“Pilots are mission-oriented and want to deliver the best service in the industry, but we are also humans with limitations,” wrote captain Jason Ambrosi, chairman of the Delta Master Executive Council. “Not every day is blue skies. Weather disruptions and other operational issues can cause flight delays and cancellations. Our customers deserve better.”

A Delta competitor, Alaska Airlines, also saw pilots picketing recently to express ongoing frustration with management over stalled talks to produce a long-term contract.

