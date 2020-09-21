Delmer Joseph Howard

Delmer Joseph Howard, 87, of Silverton, ID, passed away on September 8, 2020 at his home. Delmer was born on August 16, 1933 in Lodge Pole, MT, a son of the late Joseph and Louise Barrow Howard

He married Billee Lylo Howard on February 25, 1963 in Butte, MT. The couple later moved to the Silver Valley in 1964 where Delmer worked as a miner at the various mine around the valley. He was an avid reader and liked to travel to different places to find new books. He was also very interested in WWII.

Besides his parents, Delmer is preceded in death by his wife, Billee, who passed away on March 7, 2017, as well as three brothers.

Survivors include a son Delmer A. Howard of Butte, MT; a daughter, Lola Meyer of Page, ID; three sisters, Charlene Martinez of Polson, MT, JoAnn Howard of Polson, MT, and LaDonna Kirkaleie of Bakersfield, CA; a grandson, Billy Howard of Kalispell, MT; a great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Delmer’s wishes, no services will be held. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.