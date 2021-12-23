Degenhart comes up big for Broncos in homecoming

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s not everyday that you get to come home and play in a pivotal college game against the team you grew up watching, and for Mt. Spokane graduate Tyson Degenhart he got that opportunity. The Boise State Freshman put up 11 points and 6 rebounds in front a large group of his family, friends and Bronco fanbase. When he was introduced in the team introductions he received the largest cheer from the crowd inside the Spokane Arena.

This is the first time Degenhart has been able to play in Spokane since starting at Boise State this past Fall. His parents Tiffany and Yukon both were both directly behind the bench cheering Tyson on and glad they didn’t have to go all the way down to Boise to see him play.

“Tyson graduated from high school on the 18th, on the 19th we took him down to Boise and coach Leon Rice said to me, did you hear the good news? I said no, and he said we’re going to come, we’re going to bring your kid back and play on December 22nd against WSU in the Spokane Arena. So that was like the best thing I could have heard when I was dropping my kid off,”

In the non-conference slate of the season Degenhart has averaged 8.7 points per game and 2.8 rebounds as a starter.

