‘Nothing there’: Frustrations pile up as people go days, weeks without mail delivery

by Esther Bower

DEER PARK, Wash. — People are going days without mail delivery. They’re checking with their local post offices for answers but are leaving with more questions about the growing issue.

“We just want to get our mail,” said Annie Sutton. She lives in Deer Park and went to the post office Wednesday to ask about the delays. She told the post office to stop her deliveries altogether. She would rather come in and get them because she’s been waiting too long.

“We basically are lucky if we get our mail once a week or once later than that,” she added. “We have to come down here to the post office and ask for it.”

Having to wait for so long is leaving Sutton to pay the price of late fees and missed deadlines.

“We missed a payment, or we had deadlines that we weren’t filing, so at that time, we realized that we weren’t getting a lot of our important mail,” she said.

This isn’t just an issue in Deer Park. People in Wandermere are also dealing with delays.

“We’ve heard nothing. We just go to the mailbox, and there’s nothing there,” said Chuck Simchuk. He’s also checked in with his local post office about the issue and wishes there was more communication about what USPS is dealing with.

Mail carriers are facing staffing shortages like many other companies are right now. They wouldn’t meet for an interview but did send the following statement:

“We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ . Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

People say they’re struggling with statements like this because it feels like an empty promise.

“We’re all kind of really unhinged about it because we’re so used to it being a secure thing, just for it to be no big deal to anybody is really bizarre to us,” Sutton shared. “Our mail will say Dec. 26. That’s how many weeks ago, and we’re just now getting that mail. Not only is the mail that we’re getting very sporadic and off the wall, it’s from weeks or even months ago that we haven’t received it.”

Some say when they do get their deliveries, it could come at any hour during the night or day. The post office says it’s working to shift schedules and bring in carriers from other offices to help the issue.

If you would like your mail held instead of delivered, sign up for the USPS Hold Mail Service here.

