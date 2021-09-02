Deer Park woman killed in single-car crash near Little Spokane River

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A Deer Park woman was killed in a single-car crash on SR 291 Saturday night.

61-year-old Diana C. Balam was driving north on SR 291 near the Little Spokane River when she veered into the southbound lane and crashed into an embankment.

Balam was taken to Sacred Heart and died at the hospital.

