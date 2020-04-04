Deer Park Softball, Odessa and North Central track honored on Shining Star Senior Night

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. – This is not an easy time for anyone as we distance ourselves and deal with economic struggles because of the changes we’ve seen from the pandemic of coronavirus.

High school spring sports likely won’t get a senior season, or a senior night. So on Friday, we honored seven special seniors on the Deer Park Stags softball team.

Here is more information on each of them: Morgan Erickson (2nd team 2018, 1st team 2019), Courtney Butler (1st Team 2017, 2018 & 2019), Jaylee Lane (2nd Team 2017, 1st Team 2018 & 2019) Hannah Hodgson (1st team 2019 & All league Defensive MVP 2019), Leilani Sungalu 2yr starter, Paige Rose 2nd year player and Elizabeth Shaw.

Next we honor Odessa Tiger Brady Walter who played football and excels in track and field.

Kyle Leaming rounds out some amazing senior shining stars, as a North Central track captain and an important member of the Indians leadership.

