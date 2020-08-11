Deer Park School District to start school year with in-person, online learning options

DEER PARK, Wash. — The Deer Park Board of Directors approved a plan Monday night to reopen schools in the fall.

Parents will be given the choice of one of two options—in-person hybrid learning, where students will be broken into two groups attend on alternating days twice or three times per week; and remote/distance learning, which will be held entirely online through the ‘STAGS @Home’ program.

The Board of Directors said they made their decision with input from the Governor’s Office, the Department of Health, health districts and feedback from families and staff.

At this time, the Board is still putting together learning plans for all grades that meet state accredidation and credit requirements.

