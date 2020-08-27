Deer Park man sentenced to 15 years for traveling to Philippines to have sex with children

DEER PARK, Wash. — A Deer Park man will spend 15 years in prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children.

Dennis Hogan, 60, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Authorities say he repeatedly went to the Philippines in person, and used social media accounts to reach out to girls there.

His victims were between 12 and 17 years old. According to court documents, Hogan paid them for extremely graphic sexual images and then sent those pictures to other underage girls, trying to groom them to send the same kind of photos.

Hogan will face a lifetime of court supervision after he’s released from federal prison.

