Deer Park man ejected from truck, killed in Idaho car crash

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One person died and another was injured in a car crash on I-90 early Saturday morning in Idaho.

At around 2:20 a.m., Idaho State Police said Jazmyne Taylor, 23, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck near MP 1 when she reportedly lost control. She went into the median and the truck rolled. Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, WA, who was a passenger was ejected from the truck.

Shortly after, the truck was hit by another car. Flames fully engulfed the truck with Taylor still inside. However, police said the driver of the other car, Alejandro Cardenas Cazares, 39, managed to pull her out of the burning truck.

Roberts died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. Taylor was taken to Kootenai Health.

Police said Taylor was wearing her seatbelt, while Roberts reportedly wasn’t.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor.

