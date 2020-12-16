Deer Park family builds Christmas tree out of books

DEER PARK, Wash. — A Deer Park family has made it their tradition to build a Christmas tree out of books!

There are very special rules to the book tree, though, and you cannot just stack them on top of each other.

The tree isn’t only stacked by size, the placement of some books means something to them. Coming up on @kxly4news, meet the family who put this tree together. You’ll also find out how many books there are! #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZKcb76uoa4 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) December 16, 2020

The Pratt and Hare family said each book has a certain place and there is a method to “all this madness.” The tree is not only stacked by size, but the placement of some books have special meaning to them.

And of course, there is the unique topper: T-Rexy, who has a bookmark in his mouth.