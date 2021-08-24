Idaho Fish and Game says hemorrhagic disease has killed hundreds of white-tailed deer

KAMIAH, Idaho– As many as 250-300 white-tailed deer in the Kamiah area have died from a type of hemorrhagic disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Wildlife experts say there are more tests being done to determine the specific type of hemorrhagic disease and that the results are pending. Idaho Fish and Game says it continues to get reports from people about dead deer in the area.

Idaho Fish and Game says people should remove food and water that could bring in groups of deer to help limit deer-to-deer transmission. People are also encouraged to report any deer that look lethargic or are having respiratory problems. They should also report the disposal of dead deer carcasses, according to wildlife experts.

Reports can be made online here or by calling (208) 799-5010.

Deer can be taken to Simmons Sanitation for disposal at the expense of the department.

