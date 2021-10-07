Deceptively sunny but chilly weather in the forecast – Kris

Don’t let the sunshine fool you, it’s going to be a COLD Thursday morning across the Inland Northwest. Temperatures will start off in the lower to mid 30s, the coldest readings of the seasons in many locations. It is going to be a beautiful day with bright blue skies. Even so, highs will top out in the upper 50s, which is between five and ten degrees below average.

The cold, clear nights and sunny, but chilly days will continue through the start of the weekend. Things start to change on Sunday with a good chance of widespread rain showers and breezy conditions. Sunday’s front will bring even colder air into the region for the work week. Expect sunny skies next week, with lows dropping below freezing in many locations.