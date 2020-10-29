Deceptive mailer with Idaho state seal sent to residents, Secretary of State warns

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is warning of a deceptive mailer being sent out to voters with the Idaho State Seal on it.

The mailer is not official state mail, and Denney says the use of the seal was not authorized.

On the mailer is a ‘voting score’ which tallies how many of the previous elections you voted in — information which is public record and available to anyone. The postcard appears to be sent by the Stronger Idaho PAC.

The Secretary’s Office wants residents to know that there is no breach of voter information, and to be sure to double-check election information with local officials.