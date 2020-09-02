Debra Lynn Negle

Debra Lynn Negle, 65, resident of Priest River, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 25, 2020. She was born in Glendale, Arizona on June 13, 1955. Her parents were William C. Jolly and Betty Jo (Brown) Jolly. Her siblings are Michael Jolly, Sandra Grace and James (Bob) Jolly. She married Martin L. Negle on June 22, 1974. Their daughter Jennie L. Negle was born in 1978.

Debbie attended and graduated Atwater High School in 1973 followed by attendance at Merced Junior College in 1974.

Her hobbies, interests and enjoyable activities included reading the bible, participating at the Priest River Yacht Club, cooking, gardening, admiring wildflowers, going for a drive in the woods and looking for Huckleberries.

She is survived by her husband, daughter, sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Her parents preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home at 43 Wisconsin Street in Priest River on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of sending flowers or other gifts, please consider making a donation to an organization Debbie believed in. Doctors Without Borders at doctorswithoutborders.org<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fdoctorswithoutborders.org%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7Cb8936d66a61b4a33d73c08d84e9f5131%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637345793463466056&sdata=aX6pymSmfX3ovQfCArpwVX7SjGzFrNGr7F8SBCNSFZY%3D&reserved=0> .

Thank you to all of the wonderful friends and family who brought so much love and happiness into Debbie’s life. We truly appreciate you.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7Cb8936d66a61b4a33d73c08d84e9f5131%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637345793463466056&sdata=dVdpOI5BWUKjLUmP4oa2GWSyBIZmuA0n37W6oIkO1F8%3D&reserved=0>.